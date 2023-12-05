Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

In accordance with the directives of Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh during his visit to Hyderabad regarding encroachments and construction of bus terminal on Badin Bus Stop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) In accordance with the directives of Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh during his visit to Hyderabad regarding encroachments and construction of bus terminal on Badin Bus Stop, a

meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Hyderabad Syed

Khalid Hyder Shah in his office on Tuesday.

Commissioner Hyderabad directed the director Settlement Survey to

conduct a survey of land and encroachments on the Badin Bus Stop with

the help of the Revenue Department, HMC, Police Secretary Regional

Transport Authority the land and chalk out a plan for the construction

of Bus terminal on the Badin Bus Stop.

DIG Hyderabad divisio, SSP Hyderabad, DC Hyderabad, Secretary RTA

and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

“ We first survey the assigned land of 10.6 acres of

Badin stop “ said Commissioner Hyderabad. For that Commissioner

Hyderabad issued the directions to Director Settlement Mohammad Bux

Dharejo to commence the survey of the land. He further said that after

completion of the survey, it would be decided how much land had been

under encroachment.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi and Assistant Commissioner

Latif Abad Sarfraz Siddique apprised the meeting that the total land of

the bus stop is 10.

6 acres, among these acres one and a half is under

encroachment and one and half acre is under the playground while rest of

the land is lying vacant.

They further said that a very small construction of petrol pump and

Daewoo bus stop is under sub judicious while another area is used as a bus

stop.

They further said that HMC is the custodian of land so it should

submit a formal request for the commencement of the survey and removal of

the encroachment.

The Assistant Commissioner said that the survey number which is occupied by

claimant is not that one which has been occupied.

“We collect taxes through parking fees which is auctioned annually”

said by the Anees Ahmed Dasti Muncipal officer,

Jawed Iqbal Traffic Management board chairman said that on ten

routes , three to four hundred vehicles are running and estimated

three to four hundred thousands are charged as a vehicle fees.

Jawed Iqbal briefed the forum that, there are 20 to 30 bus stops in the city.

Secretary RTA Saleem memon said these bus and van stops are located

at four areas, Latifabad , Qasimabad , Jail road, Hala Naka and

wahdhowah.

