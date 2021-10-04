Commissioner directs to complete all arrangements for groundbreaking ceremony of Nullah Leh Expressway on Dec 25

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements so that the groundbreaking ceremony of long-awaited Nullah Leh Expressway project could be held on December 25, this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements so that the groundbreaking ceremony of long-awaited Nullah Leh Expressway project could be held on December 25, this year.

Chairing a review meeting of Nullah Leh Expressway project, the commissioner Rawalpindi Division issued instructions to all the authorities concerned and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to complete the work on the project within three months.

He directed the RDA to get a coordination plan from NESPAK by October 10 so that it could go to PC-1 by October 23.

He instructed all the officers to complete the work within given time-frame so that the project could be inaugurated on December 25, this year.

The meeting was attended by Director Development Nazia, RDA officers, ADR Moazzam and other officers concerned.

The meeting also reviewed all the steps for implementation of the plan and speedy completion of Nullah Leh Expressway.