Commissioner Directs To Complete HFH's Work Timely
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 08:17 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Friday visited the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to review the progress of the ongoing revamping project at the hospital.
On the occasion, the officials of the Building department briefed the Commissioner about the ongoing work of the hospital.
The Commissioner directed the officials concerned to finish the work as per the deadline given by the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He added that HFH is the largest hospital in the city and a large number of patients of the city and surrounding areas come for treatment, adding “no delay would be tolerated.”
Aamir directed the officials to install Air conditioners at places that have been missed.
