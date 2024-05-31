Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Complete HFH's Work Timely

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 08:17 PM

Commissioner directs to complete HFH's work timely

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Friday visited the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to review the progress of the ongoing revamping project at the hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Friday visited the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to review the progress of the ongoing revamping project at the hospital.

On the occasion, the officials of the Building department briefed the Commissioner about the ongoing work of the hospital.

The Commissioner directed the officials concerned to finish the work as per the deadline given by the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He added that HFH is the largest hospital in the city and a large number of patients of the city and surrounding areas come for treatment, adding “no delay would be tolerated.”

Aamir directed the officials to install Air conditioners at places that have been missed.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Rawalpindi Progress Family

Recent Stories

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

35 seconds ago
 Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 tri ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market

8 minutes ago
 UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

3 minutes ago
 IG chairs promotion board meeting

IG chairs promotion board meeting

3 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for t ..

Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..

3 minutes ago
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

3 minutes ago
 Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form ..

Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer

3 minutes ago
 Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed

Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed

1 minute ago
 Harmful effects of smoking highlighted

Harmful effects of smoking highlighted

1 minute ago
 Trump to address media after felony conviction

Trump to address media after felony conviction

1 minute ago
 Health minister emphasises importance of patient c ..

Health minister emphasises importance of patient care in govt hospitals

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan