Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Complete Installing Air Conditioning System At HFH

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Commissioner directs to complete installing air conditioning system at HFH

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Thursday directed the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) administration to complete the work of installing a central air conditioning system at the operation theatre and gynaecology ward at the earliest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Thursday directed the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) administration to complete the work of installing a central air conditioning system at the operation theatre and gynaecology ward at the earliest.

During a visit to inspect the facilities at the HFH, the commissioner took rounds of various wards of the hospital including the Gynecology Ward, Operation Theater, Surgical Ward Units 1 and 2, the Emergency Department and others.

He also inquired health of the patients under treatment and asked about the facilities provided to them.

Chatta also interacted with the patient's attendants and directed the management to ensure cleanliness arrangements in the hospital and adequate seating and clean drinking water for the patients and their attendants.

Laiqat Ali further asked for the best cleanliness arrangements at the hospital's washrooms.

He urged the hospital administration to tackle the patients and their attendants politely.

On the occasion, Director Health Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq, DMS HFH Ashfaq Niazi and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Water Visit Rawalpindi Family Best

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

1 minute ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

1 minute ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

1 minute ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

1 minute ago
 US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despi ..

US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despite oxygen crunch

5 minutes ago
 Paris climate summit opens with call for 'finance ..

Paris climate summit opens with call for 'finance shock'

9 minutes ago
 Askari Tower attack: ATC dismisses bail petitions ..

Askari Tower attack: ATC dismisses bail petitions of Khadija Shah, others

5 minutes ago
 500-liter unhygienic milk discarded

500-liter unhygienic milk discarded

5 minutes ago
 Senior female lawyer shot dead in 'target killing' ..

Senior female lawyer shot dead in 'target killing' in Attock

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan