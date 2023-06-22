Commissioner directs to complete installing air conditioning system at HFH

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Thursday directed the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) administration to complete the work of installing a central air conditioning system at the operation theatre and gynaecology ward at the earliest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Thursday directed the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) administration to complete the work of installing a central air conditioning system at the operation theatre and gynaecology ward at the earliest.

During a visit to inspect the facilities at the HFH, the commissioner took rounds of various wards of the hospital including the Gynecology Ward, Operation Theater, Surgical Ward Units 1 and 2, the Emergency Department and others.

He also inquired health of the patients under treatment and asked about the facilities provided to them.

Chatta also interacted with the patient's attendants and directed the management to ensure cleanliness arrangements in the hospital and adequate seating and clean drinking water for the patients and their attendants.

Laiqat Ali further asked for the best cleanliness arrangements at the hospital's washrooms.

He urged the hospital administration to tackle the patients and their attendants politely.

On the occasion, Director Health Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq, DMS HFH Ashfaq Niazi and other officers were also present.