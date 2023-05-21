UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Complete Promotion Cases Of MCF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Commissioner directs to complete promotion cases of MCF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Cooperation Faisalabad (MCF) Silwat Saeed has directed the MCF officers to take necessary steps and complete promotion cases of the MCF employees on top priority basis.

Chairing a meeting of Department Promotion Committee (DPC) here on Sunday, she reviewed promotion cases and ordered to complete all necessary documents so that the eligible employees could avail their promotion and its benefits as early as possible.

During meeting, the commissioner was briefed that promotion cases of 31 MCF employees including seven superintendents, 15 head clerks and nine senior clerks were under consideration and they would be promoted in next grades purely on merit.



