Commissioner Directs To Complete Reconstruction Of 146 Earthquake Hit Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner directs to complete reconstruction of 146 earthquake hit schools

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Shaukat Ali Yousufzai Sunday ordered to complete all 146 earthquake-hit schools of the region as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the incomplete rehabilitation of schools by ERRA in the Hazara division.

In the meeting, Secretary KP Elementary and Higher Secondary Schools, Moazam Billah also participated and directed to immediate complete the reconstruction work of the damaged schools.

Commissioner Hazara division directed all concerned officers to play their role, personally monitor the schools' rehabilitation projects and ensure the progress and completion of the schools.

He further said that must ensure the standard of construction work, we will not tolerate any negligence in this regard, and all schools must be completed following the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on time.

In the meeting DC Mansehra Cap. (R) Bilal Shahid, DC Torghar Anwar Zeb, DC Kohistan Upper Muhammad Asif, DC Lower Kohistan, DC Kolai Palis, officials of C&W, education department participated.

