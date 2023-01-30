UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Complete Rwp City's Master Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaqat Ali Chatha here on Monday reviewed performance of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and directed the authorities concerned to complete Rawalpindi's master plan as soon as possible

Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa in a meeting held here at RDA office briefed the newly appointed Commissioner about the reforms and different ongoing development projects.

The DG also gave a detailed briefing regarding upcoming projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road, Nullah Lai Expressway, Kutchery Chowk Rawalpindi, RDA Parking Plaza, Fawara Chowk Rawalpindi and others.

The Commissioner appreciating performance of RDA directed the authorities concerned to make earnest efforts to start new development projects as early as possible.

He instructed the officers to prepare Rawalpindi city's master plan within shortest possible time frame and assured all possible cooperation of Divisional and District Administration in finalizing regional development plan for planned urban growth.

He also asked the RDA officers to work with dedication and commitment.

Manging Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanveer also gave a briefing regarding performance of the agency.

The Commissioner directed the WASA authorities to make all-out efforts to enhance revenue of the agency and also increase the water tariff.

He further said that solid steps should be taken for sustainability and stability.

Chief Engineer RDA, Dr. Habibul Haq Randhawa, Director Admn. and Finance RDA and Land Development, Malik Ghazanfar Ali, Director Engineering, Aamir Rasheed, Director Engineering Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Estate Management, Asif Mahmood Janjua, Director Building Control, Jamshaid Aftab, Director MP&TE Tahir Meo, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, Deputy Director Planning, RDA Samiullah Niazi, Deputy Director IT, Dawood Khalid and other officers of RDA and WASA participated in the meeting.

