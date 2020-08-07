Commissioner directs to complete stadiums, sport complex on priority

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed to complete the football stadium in Company Bagh Sargodha within two months.

She was chairing a meeting of the Divisional Sports Committee in her office. The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Divisional Sports officer Manzar Shah and other concerned officers.

The Commissioner directed to complete the ongoing projects of sports stadiums and complexes across the division on priority basis, utilize the released funds in a timely manner and make them available for sports activities within two months.

Earlier in briefing Divisional Sports Officer Manzar Shah said that construction work of Company Bagh Sargodha Stadium has been slowing down but 90% work has been completed on it.He said that Rs. 74 million was being spent on the construction of stadium in Bhakkar city, while a project of sports complex in Bhakkar at a cost of Rs. 47 million was also in the pipeline.

He said that the construction of a stadium in Mankira was being started at a cost of Rs.

4 million,adding that Rs. 4 million was being spent on Ayub Hockey Stadium in Khushab district this year and Rs.57 million was also being spent on the construction complex in Joharabad for indoor games.

Manzar Shah further said that Rs. 32 million had been spent so far on the construction of Stadium and Sports Complex in Tehsil Quaidabad,while Rs. 4 million had been released for the current year. He said that the sports complex at Noorpur Thal would be completed in the next two months, while Rs. 10 million had been released for this year.

He highlighted that Rs 15 million released for construction of grid station Issa Khel cricket ground in Mianwali district, Rs 17 million for cricket ground of Government Degree College for Boys Piplan, Rs 6 million for completion of Mianwali Cricket Stadium, Rs 7 million for construction of Mianwali Tehsil Sports Complex while Rs. 40 million for Essa Khel Sports Complex had been released.

The Commissioner directed to make sure the quality of construction of all ongoing projects sustainable and durable.