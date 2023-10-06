Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Conduct Survey Of Illegal Plazas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday directed the Metropolitan Corporation officials to conduct a city-wide survey and register cases against those who have built plazas and rented out shops in place of parking

Chairing a meeting to review the administrative matters of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), he said that no one would be allowed to construct illegal structures and set up encroachments in the city and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Liaqat further said that action would also be taken against those who parked vehicles illegally across the city, adding illegal parking and encroachments were the major cause of traffic jams.

On the occasion, Chief Officer MCR Chaudhry Arshad Hussain briefed the Commissioner regarding the administrative affairs of MCR. Rawalpindi Development Authority representatives were also present in the meeting.

