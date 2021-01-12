Commissioner directs to develop green belt in city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday said that efforts were being made to develop green belt in Hyderabad city and anti-encroachment drive on Auto Bhan Road will also be carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro within this week.

This, he said while presiding a meeting regarding the cleanliness, maintenance and tree plantation on the both sides of Road via Boulevard Mall SITE Area to Auto Bhan Road.

Commissioner said that no one will be allowed for any construction on the state land. He said the administration was responsible and trying its best to ensure the public to the civic facilities provided by the law and government.

Abass Baloch directed the Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Committee (HMC) Safdar Ali Bughio to play his active role and mobilize the available resources of the HMC for developing green belts in city in coordination with forest department. The Assistant Commissioners Latifabad and Qasimabad were directed to remove all illegal encroachment whether permanent or temporarily constructed or installed on state land or on roads as to facilitate the public for their routine life mobility in the city.

Commissioner directed AC Latifabad Ishtiaq Mangi to lodge FIR against those who reacts against the anti encroachment drive.

He also directed AC Qasimabad Gadda Hussain to make the Open Air Theater of Rani Bagh functional after early shifting of workshop, as soon as possible and also asked for improvement of various facilities of park including parking, play ground, food court, and funland of Rani Bagh. Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the meeting regarding effortsn made by the District Administration for removal of illegal encroachment, cleanliness and maintenance and development work of roads and parks in the city.

DC Soomro ensured the removal of encroachment on the road via Auto Bhan to Fateh Chowk.

Later on, Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch also presided the meeting to review the development work of Hussainabad Park and directed the concerned officers to expedite and complete the development work of the park.