Commissioner Directs To Devise Effective Anti-dengue, Polio Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:37 AM

Commissioner directs to devise effective anti-dengue, polio plan

Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners the division to devise an effective micro plan for anti-dengue and polio campaigns keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners the division to devise an effective micro plan for anti-dengue and polio campaigns keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue/polio measures,he said that anti-polio drive should not be compromised despite prevailing COVID-19 situation and directed to bring down the refusal and non-attended polio cases to the possible lowest level.

Mehmood directed the officials to make a comprehensive plan for the ongoing year to prevent the spread of dengue larvae keeping in view the data of previous year.

The commissioner said nothing was more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control activities.

He directed officials of the health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water,adding that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

More Stories From Pakistan

