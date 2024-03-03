Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Devise Plan For Eliminating Encroachments On Nullah Leh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak has directed the officials concerned to devise a comprehensive plan for eliminating encroachments around the Nullah Leh on a permanent basis.

Chairing a meeting about development projects at his office here Sunday, the Commissioner directed the officials of the Public Health Department and WASA to present a report of constructing a road on both sides of Nullah Leh and cleanliness of the Leh in the next meeting.

He directed the concerned departments to coordinate with each other and complete the Ring road project by November 30,2024.

The Commissioner said that the feasibility of signal free corridor from Pirwadhai to Kuchari Chowk had been completed and further progress would be accelerated soon on this project for the smooth flow of the traffic.

He informed that Adyala Road was also being made a dual carriageway and work on this project would be completed at a fast pace.

Aamir Khattak further directed to complete the plantation campaign arrangements in time and special attention should be paid to the plantation in Murree.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner Murree and Parks and Horticulture Agency to give attention to the restoration of the beautification of hill station preserving its natural beauty.

