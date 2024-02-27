Commissioner Directs To Devise Targeted Strategy For Success Of Anti-polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 10:44 PM
Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has directed relevant authorities to devise a targeted strategy to achieve the goals of the upcoming anti-polio campaign
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has directed relevant authorities to devise a targeted strategy to achieve the goals of the upcoming anti-polio campaign.
He was chairing a meeting of the Polio divisional task force that was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Swabi, District Health Officers of Swabi and Mardan and representatives of the police and World Health Organization.
The meeting was told that 2041 teams have been constituted to vaccinate about 466000 children of district Mardan while 1188 teams would administer polio vaccine to 302000 children of district Swabi.
It was said that a new case of polio has not surfaced in Mardan Division since November 30 and the samples collected from the division are cleared.
Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner stressed making coordinated efforts against polio utilizing all the available resources. He directed foolproof security arrangements for the anti-polio campaign that is scheduled to start on March 3.
APP/mds
Recent Stories
Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU
National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..
PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment
Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 55 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU5 minutes ago
-
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy rains5 minutes ago
-
PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan5 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado5 minutes ago
-
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD10 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workplace' held13 minutes ago
-
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur8 minutes ago
-
Arrangements discussed to deliver free ration to deserving families under Ramazan package8 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter8 minutes ago
-
IHC withdraws show-cause notice to DC Islamabad8 minutes ago