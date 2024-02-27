Commissioner directs to devise targeted strategy for success of anti-polio campaign

Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has directed relevant authorities to devise a targeted strategy to achieve the goals of the upcoming anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has directed relevant authorities to devise a targeted strategy to achieve the goals of the upcoming anti-polio campaign.

He was chairing a meeting of the Polio divisional task force that was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Swabi, District Health Officers of Swabi and Mardan and representatives of the police and World Health Organization.

The meeting was told that 2041 teams have been constituted to vaccinate about 466000 children of district Mardan while 1188 teams would administer polio vaccine to 302000 children of district Swabi.

It was said that a new case of polio has not surfaced in Mardan Division since November 30 and the samples collected from the division are cleared.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner stressed making coordinated efforts against polio utilizing all the available resources. He directed foolproof security arrangements for the anti-polio campaign that is scheduled to start on March 3.

