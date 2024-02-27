Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Devise Targeted Strategy For Success Of Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Commissioner directs to devise targeted strategy for success of anti-polio campaign

Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has directed relevant authorities to devise a targeted strategy to achieve the goals of the upcoming anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has directed relevant authorities to devise a targeted strategy to achieve the goals of the upcoming anti-polio campaign.

He was chairing a meeting of the Polio divisional task force that was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Swabi, District Health Officers of Swabi and Mardan and representatives of the police and World Health Organization.

The meeting was told that 2041 teams have been constituted to vaccinate about 466000 children of district Mardan while 1188 teams would administer polio vaccine to 302000 children of district Swabi.

It was said that a new case of polio has not surfaced in Mardan Division since November 30 and the samples collected from the division are cleared.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner stressed making coordinated efforts against polio utilizing all the available resources. He directed foolproof security arrangements for the anti-polio campaign that is scheduled to start on March 3.

APP/mds

Related Topics

World Police Polio Mardan Swabi March November All From

Recent Stories

Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: ..

Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study

4 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

5 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on environmental degradation conc ..

Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU

5 minutes ago
 National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9

National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9

3 minutes ago
 Senator urges all relevant institutions to take st ..

Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..

5 minutes ago
 PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

5 minutes ago
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist ..

Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado

5 minutes ago
 AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatm ..

AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD

10 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

12 minutes ago
 Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resusc ..

Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation

13 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protecti ..

Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..

13 minutes ago
 PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan