Commissioner directs to drain out rainwater immediately

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed directed the chief officer Municipal Corporation to drain out accumulated rainwater from low lying areas of the city.

While visiting various areas of the city,he inspected the drainage process of rainwater on Wednesday.

The Commissioner visited areas including Qenchi Mor, Tahli Chowk, Lorry Adda Road, Zafarullah Chowk, Stadium Road, Civil Hospital Chowk, City Road, Gol Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar and Khushab Road.

Chief officer Municipal Corporation Sargodha Tariq Proya said that all the sanitary staff and supervisors were alerted at all the 13 disposals of the city and the disposals remained functional throughout the night thus ensuring drainage of water from all the union councils of the city.

He further said that water was being pumped out of low lying areas from sucker machines and drainage of rain water from most parts of the city would be ensured in next few hours.

The Commissioner appreciated the performance of Chief Officer Tariq Proya and his entire team.