Commissioner Directs To Eliminate Illegal Bus Stands From City Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has presided a meeting at his office to review shifting of inter-city bus stands from inside to outside of the city and implementing ban on entering heavy traffic into the city during day time.
The meeting decided to eliminate illegal inter city bus stands established in city areas that is creating difficulties to the public with traffic jams.
The Commissioner directed to strictly enforce ban on entry of heavy vehicles in the city during day time.
The meeting also reviewed proposed projects to take measures in removing illegal inter city bus stands from city areas and such stands be shifted to the identified areas at Super highway.
Secretary Transport briefed the meeting about the proposed bus terminals project of the Sindh government and informed about the efforts of the government and presented suggestions.
The DIG Traffic said the heavy traffic is not allowed to enter the city from 6 am to 11 pm.
He said that this ban will be implemented effectively.
He informed that people were facing problems due to illegal bus stands at Taj Complex, Qayoomabad, Karimabad, Cantt and various places.
The meeting also decided that Traffic Engineering Bureau (TEB) will be mobilized to improve the traffic system in the city while TEB and Traffic Police were directed to take joint measures to overcome the lack of traffic signals and lane marking.
The meeting was also informed that the traffic police proposed to the government to fund the traffic engineering bureau from its traffic fine revenue to meet the expenses of traffic signals, road lane marking and traffic signs.
The Secretary Transport Asad Zaman, DIG Traffic, Deputy Commissioners of all districts, officers of Excise, Taxation and Mass Transit Authority, Red and Yellow Line were also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LG&CD deptt appoints Dr Abdullah as Focal Person Media10 minutes ago
-
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement21 minutes ago
-
Police dismantles Kashi gang3 hours ago
-
Two officials of PASSCO, one middle man booked for alleged embezzlement3 hours ago
-
Constable held for selling allegedly stolen goats in cattle market3 hours ago
-
RIUJ, NPC jointly organizes seminar on freedom of expression12 hours ago
-
LG&CD deptt appoints Dr Abdullah as Focal Person Media12 hours ago
-
PPP nominates Kundi, Saleem as governors KPK, Punjab respectively13 hours ago
-
Court awards 15-year imprisonment to accused in a rape case13 hours ago
-
PM visits residence of Saira Afzal Tarar, offers condolences over her father's death13 hours ago
-
Police bust gambling gang in Pindigheb area13 hours ago
-
AJK PM approves Social Protection Ordinance14 hours ago