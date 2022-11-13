Commissioner directs to ensure arrangements at hospitals ahead of long march

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan has directed the health authority officials to complete all arrangements at district health facilities concerning the long march arrival in Rawalpindi.

According to Commissioner's office spokesman, Saqib directed the Deputy Commissioner to take on board the private hospitals and keep them in close touch with the allied hospitals.

The Commissioner also directed the police officials to arrange a mock exercise in collaboration with the hospital administration.

He said that not only the participants of the march but the safety of the lives and property of the residents of Rawalpindi was our priority, for which foolproof security would be arranged.

Saqib directed the municipal corporation and the city traffic police officials to remove encroachments, especially from Fawara Chowk's side, so there was no problem accessing the hospital.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Muhammad Umar told APP that a comprehensive plan to deal with the emergency-like situation at health facilities had been devised.

He said all necessary arrangements were in place, including the availability of medicines, allocation of beds, and deployment of essential staff at the hospitals.

Dr. Umer added that duty rosters and focal persons for coordination in liaison with other departments, including Rescue 1122 and ambulance services, had been notified.

He added that designated areas identified for parking, ambulance entrance, and crowd management with the establishment of facilitation desks and colored guide mapping for directions to various vital departments were also issued./395