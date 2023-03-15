Commissioner directs to ensure best arrangements for wheat procurement drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Engineer Aamir Khattak on Wednesday has directed officers concerned to ensure proper arrangements for wheat procurement drive as 3.5 million metric ton target has been set for the province.

Aamir Khattak while presiding over the review meeting regarding wheat procurement said, "The Punjab government has made farmers friendly policy and the each grain will be procured." He ordered to display complaint numbers at all wheat procurement centers and all the officers address the grievances of the farmers immediately.

Aamir Khattak ordered strict action against wheat hoarders, smuggling mafia and said that exploitation of farmers would not be allowed and the food department should take steps by adopting a strict strategy.

Deputy Director (DD) of Food Department Shahid Khokhar while giving briefing said that a target of 3.5 million metric tonnes of wheat procurement has been fixed across Punjab.

"Six lac metric tons of wheat will be procured in Multan division.The rate of wheat has been fixed at Rs.3900 per maund." "Gunny bags will be provided to all the farmers as per their requirement while center in-charge will be able to provide maximum 700 bags and DFC can give 1000 bags." DD Food further informed that 33 check points have been set up across the division to stop wheat smuggling. 110 seed companies were registered in Multan division.

"Around 48 wheat procurement centers have been set up across the division and all centers will be open seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm." "Around 1000 kilo-grammes of wheat will be allowed to be kept at private level." According to Met office, the wheat procurement drive would formally be started by last week of current month.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Seemal Mushtaq, officers of the relevant departments were also present.