Commissioner directs to ensure best treatment facilities at BBH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Monday visited the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients there.

He interacted with the patients and their attendants and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them at the hospital.

Chatta also visited the hospital's children's ward, dengue ward, eye-ward,blood bank and operation theater and directed the concerned to keep functional all the medical equipment and Air Conditions of the hospital so that public grievances could be redressed.

He further directed the management of the BBH to ensure best cleanliness arrangements in the hospital else strict action would be taken over poor cleanliness.

On the occasion ,the BBH officials briefed the Commissioner that the renovation of the emergency block had been completed that would be fully functional by next week.

The commissioner was briefed that the contract of old contractor of the parking fee had been terminated over various complaints and an FIR had been lodged against him.

Apart from this, tenders for 40 new air-conditioners(ACs) and beds had been awarded while presently 70 ACs were non functional out of total 370 installed at the hospital.

The BBH officials further briefed that as many as 2800 to 3000 patients daily visit hospital's OPD while 40-55 surgeries ,150 ultrasounds and around 4000 lab tests were conducted.

Similarly, the average daily number of patients reported in the emergency department was around 1300-1500.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, Medical Superintendent BBH and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.