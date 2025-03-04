Commissioner Directs To Ensure Delivery Of Essential Items At Notified Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 08:43 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed the Price Control Magistrates to remain vigilant in the field and ensure the delivery of essential items at notified rates.
Presiding over a meeting to review the Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar arrangements, he directed the Deputy Commissioners that the price magistrates who were not performing their duties properly should be given show-cause notice and be surrendered if they still don’t make improvements.
The Commissioner further directed to sealing shops of bigwigs and at least five days' imprisonment for those involved in illegal profiteering.
He directed to take indiscriminate action against the violators and monitor the performance of magistrates in all the districts by live location and geo-tagging of their field visits.
On the occasion, while apprising the Commissioner regarding actions taken against hoarders and illegal profiteers, it was stated that during the last 24 hours, 25,921 inspections have been carried out across the division.
The meeting was briefed that Rs 800,000 fine was imposed and three FIRs were registered against the violations, adding 47 premises were also sealed and 52 people were arrested over 995 violations found in the division.
