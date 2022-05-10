Commissioner directs to ensure displaying of poultry rates

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Noorul Amin Mengal, Tuesday asked the district magistrates to ensure the display of rate lists outside poultry shops in conspicuous places and action be taken against such shopkeepers who do not display such rate lists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Noorul Amin Mengal, Tuesday asked the district magistrates to ensure the display of rate lists outside poultry shops in conspicuous places and action be taken against such shopkeepers who do not display such rate lists.

All the price magistrates should play an active role in enforcing the fixed rates while every magistrate displays their official card prominently, and an official seal should be affixed on the fine receipts, he added.

Talking to delegations of Karyana (General Stores) and poultry associations who called on him, the Commissioner urged them to provide relief to the people while the district administration would cooperate with associations.

Noor said that if the price magistrate could not provide his official card, it should be immediately reported to the DC office.

The Commissioner said that poultry rates and prices of food items would be fixed in consultation with traders.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Saif Anwar Japa, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, and officials of karyana and poultry associations Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Malik Zahoor and Sheikh Arif were also present at the meeting.