Commissioner directs to ensure facilities at Panagahs

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the division to arrange special meals for the people residing in Panagahs on the occasion of Milad-ul-Nabi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the division to arrange special meals for the people residing in Panagahs on the occasion of Milad-ul-Nabi.

In a letter written to all DCs, he instructed that provision of warm beds in shelters and protection from cold must be ensured in view of imminent winter season.

The Commissioner directed the officials to inspect the shelters in their areas, review the daily menu, quality of food and the attitude of the deployed staff.