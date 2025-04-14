Commissioner Directs To Ensure Foolproof Security Arrangements In Housing Societies
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday directed the officials of the Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) to ensure that no Afghan citizens, criminals or terrorists become part of security teams in housing societies.
Presiding over a meeting to review the security system in private housing schemes, he emphasized that detailed scrutiny was obligatory and strict legal action would be taken in case of failure to its implementation.
DG RDA Kinza Murtaza briefed about the growing incidents of land occupation in the housing societies and said that RDA would inform the law enforcement agencies if a housing society's private security guards were found to be involved in illegal activities.
She urged all citizens, property developers, and owners of the housing societies to ensure compliance with the rules and seek the necessary approval to avoid any legal proceedings.
CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani assured the meeting that no security lapse would be tolerated and directed all housing schemes to submit a detailed report of their security arrangements.
Representatives of the housing societies guaranteed full cooperation and expressed their commitment to improving the quality of security.
Representatives of 59 Housing Societies, including Bahria Town, University Town, Mumtaz City, Taj Residency, Gandharan City, Kohistan Enclave Taxila, Multi-Professional Cooperative Housing Scheme, Capital Valley, Silver City, and Top City, as well as officials of concerned government departments, attended the meeting.
