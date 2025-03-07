Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Ensure Free Burial Facility, Execute Projects In MCR Areas

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR)to ensure free burial facility and transportation to Rakh Dhamyal graveyard for the public

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR)to ensure free burial facility and transportation to Rakh Dhamyal graveyard for the public.

During a visit to the MCR office, he inspected various branches of the department and directed the MCR officials to clear all the submitted maps within the stipulated time

Khattak also took rounds of the parking area and site proposed for the parking plaza and directed the officials

to strictly follow the office hours.

The Commissioner further directed to execute public service projects in the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation area at the earliest.

He appreciated the performance of the Chief Officer of MCR in connection with the ongoing anti-encroachment operation.

On the occasion, the commissioner was briefed that city areas including Bara Market, Talwara Bazaar, Old Sabzi Mandi, Kalan Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, Liaquat Market, Iqbal Road, Raja Bazaar, Namak Mandi, Ganj Mandi, Murree Road, Circular Road, Bani Bazar, Saidpur Road, 4th, 5th, 6th roads, Double road, commercial market, Chirag road and Kurri road Sadiqabad have been cleared from encroachers.

In addition, 155 truckloads were confiscated and 3,123 carts and 831 counters were removed from the roadside and the parking areas while 197 illegal platforms were removed from the front of shops and houses, adding 264 encroachments were also removed from the pathway of Nullah leh.

