UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Ensure Immediate Provision Of Relief To Flood Affectees

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner directs to ensure immediate provision of relief to flood affectees

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq on Monday directed the departments concerned to ensure mutual cooperation during relief and rescue operations in the wake of torrential rains, besides keeping close eye on the flood situation and remain alert to deal with any untoward situation in a timely manner.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure the redressal of damages caused by the recent rains, floods and provision of relief and other facilities to the affectees.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting held in his office regarding measures being taken to deal with heavy rains and flood situation, relief and rehabilitation operations which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan, Pakistan Army officers, XEN Highway, representatives of NHA, PKHA, TMOs, PESCO, C&W, PDMA, Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Officers of Irrigation, Gomalzam and other departments.

The XEN Highways, NHA and PKHA briefed the participants about the condition and damage of various highways, including inter-provincial highways.

On which, the commissioner directed to expedite the repair work and the contractors concerned should be cautioned that no compromise would be made on quality and timely completion of work.

He asked that an alternate route should be provided immediately wherever possible so that the difficulties of people could be avoided.

The commissioner assured the representatives of all departments about the funds for repair work, saying, it has been discussed with the higher authorities.

He directed the Public Health and Health Departments to take timely measures as there was a fear of epidemics spreading in the flood-affected areas.

The commissioner said the C&W Department and the deputy commissioner should decide the plan of action in mutual consultation for repairing the schools affected by the floods.

He said all the resources should be channelized to ensure the relief and facilities for the flood affectees and to protect the lives and property of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Flood Alert Dera Ismail Khan NHA All Government PESCO Rains

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

50 minutes ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

2 hours ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.