Commissioner directs to ensure immediate provision of relief to flood affectees

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq on Monday directed the departments concerned to ensure mutual cooperation during relief and rescue operations in the wake of torrential rains, besides keeping close eye on the flood situation and remain alert to deal with any untoward situation in a timely manner.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure the redressal of damages caused by the recent rains, floods and provision of relief and other facilities to the affectees.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting held in his office regarding measures being taken to deal with heavy rains and flood situation, relief and rehabilitation operations which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan, Pakistan Army officers, XEN Highway, representatives of NHA, PKHA, TMOs, PESCO, C&W, PDMA, Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Officers of Irrigation, Gomalzam and other departments.

The XEN Highways, NHA and PKHA briefed the participants about the condition and damage of various highways, including inter-provincial highways.

On which, the commissioner directed to expedite the repair work and the contractors concerned should be cautioned that no compromise would be made on quality and timely completion of work.

He asked that an alternate route should be provided immediately wherever possible so that the difficulties of people could be avoided.

The commissioner assured the representatives of all departments about the funds for repair work, saying, it has been discussed with the higher authorities.

He directed the Public Health and Health Departments to take timely measures as there was a fear of epidemics spreading in the flood-affected areas.

The commissioner said the C&W Department and the deputy commissioner should decide the plan of action in mutual consultation for repairing the schools affected by the floods.

He said all the resources should be channelized to ensure the relief and facilities for the flood affectees and to protect the lives and property of the people.