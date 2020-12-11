Commissioner directs to ensure implementation of Covid protective gears

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt Muhammad Mehmood Friday directed the deputy commissioners of all districts of the division to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs)regarding Anti-COVID-19 according to guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

Presiding over a meeting to review prevailing COVID-19 situation and measures taken for eradication of this menace,he directed that wearing of masks must be ensured at all government and private places.Mehmood said that anti-C regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion the concerned officials briefed the meeting that 10605 C positive cases were reported in the district out of which 9015 were discharged after recovery while 1049 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes and 79 admitted in various centers of the district who were being provided the required treatment.