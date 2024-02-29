Commissioner Directs To Ensure Price Control Of Food Items In Ramzan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday said that the Sindh government has directed all concerned departments to finalize effective strategy for providing maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramzan.
In a video conference, he directed the Deputy Commissioners to review the preparations and arrangements for Ramzan.
He gave the instructions to ensure the provision of essential food commodities in the required quantities and at notified prices.
He called for increased efforts to provide maximum relief to the citizens during Ramzan and timely action against profiteering and hoarding.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on setting up Ramzan Sasta Bazar and avaliability of other food items at subsidized prices.
Recent Stories
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC terms Cholistan Rally, BLCF symbols of Bahawalpur3 minutes ago
-
Three booked for water theft3 minutes ago
-
CM's clean Punjab campaign launched, 4 LWMC officials suspended3 minutes ago
-
Beggars swarm roads ahead of Ramzan3 minutes ago
-
Farooq Rehmani condemns JKMC Ban, SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone13 minutes ago
-
18 smoke-emitting vehicles fined13 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, Amir Dogar to contest for slot of NA Speaker13 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notified13 minutes ago
-
Delegation of small, medium enterprise Germany calls on KP Governor13 minutes ago
-
Pink salt may be projected as Pakistani product in world markets: President Alvi13 minutes ago
-
Delivery boy shot dead in Karachi13 minutes ago
-
PR CEO announces plans for train restoration, improvements13 minutes ago