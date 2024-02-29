Commissioner directs to ensure price control of food items in Ramzan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday said that the Sindh government has directed all concerned departments to finalize effective strategy for providing maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramzan.

In a video conference, he directed the Deputy Commissioners to review the preparations and arrangements for Ramzan.

He gave the instructions to ensure the provision of essential food commodities in the required quantities and at notified prices.

He called for increased efforts to provide maximum relief to the citizens during Ramzan and timely action against profiteering and hoarding.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on setting up Ramzan Sasta Bazar and avaliability of other food items at subsidized prices.