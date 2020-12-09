UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs To Ensure Protective Arrangements For Laborers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner directs to ensure protective arrangements for laborers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr.Farah Masood directed the officers of mines department to ensure the physical protective arrangements of laborers working on mines.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting with Mines and Minerals department's officers on Wednesday.

Commissioner said that stone crushing was providing employment to millions of people of the region,adding that by shifting this industry to modern equipment and machinery, it can not only be promoted but also saved the lives of workers and laborers.

She directed the environment department to ensure implementation government decisions regarding laborers protection at the hills and air pointing system should be installed,while steps should be taken for the installation of dust control system.

It was informed to the meeting that 1000 mines and minerals units were functioning in the division out of which 287 units in district Bhakkar and Mianwali, 257 in Khushab,while 223 units in district Sargodha from which construction stone,sand,gypsum,coal,salt and other minerals were being extracted and huge foreign exchange was being earned.

Related Topics

Exchange Farah Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali From Government Industry Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

18 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

24 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

37 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.