Commissioner directs to ensure protective arrangements for laborers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr.Farah Masood directed the officers of mines department to ensure the physical protective arrangements of laborers working on mines.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting with Mines and Minerals department's officers on Wednesday.

Commissioner said that stone crushing was providing employment to millions of people of the region,adding that by shifting this industry to modern equipment and machinery, it can not only be promoted but also saved the lives of workers and laborers.

She directed the environment department to ensure implementation government decisions regarding laborers protection at the hills and air pointing system should be installed,while steps should be taken for the installation of dust control system.

It was informed to the meeting that 1000 mines and minerals units were functioning in the division out of which 287 units in district Bhakkar and Mianwali, 257 in Khushab,while 223 units in district Sargodha from which construction stone,sand,gypsum,coal,salt and other minerals were being extracted and huge foreign exchange was being earned.