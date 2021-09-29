Commissioner directs to ensure provision of daily use items on control rates

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday said stern action would be taken against shopkeepers found involved in hoarding, profiteering and adulteration.

Presiding over a meeting to review the prices of food items, he directed the officers to ensure the provision of essential items to the general public at controlled rates.

The Commissioner asked the officials to address the public complaints and apprised the public about the process of their complaints apart from the contact numbers of local administration officers, market committees and Qeemat App.

Gulzar directed the price control magistrates to visit markets regularly and imposed a fine on those violating the official rates.

RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar, CPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younis, Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, officials of the food department and other concerned were present on the occasion.