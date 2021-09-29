UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Ensure Provision Of Daily Use Items On Control Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:37 PM

Commissioner directs to ensure provision of daily use items on control rates

Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday said stern action would be taken against shopkeepers found involved in hoarding, profiteering and adulteration

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday said stern action would be taken against shopkeepers found involved in hoarding, profiteering and adulteration.

Presiding over a meeting to review the prices of food items, he directed the officers to ensure the provision of essential items to the general public at controlled rates.

The Commissioner asked the officials to address the public complaints and apprised the public about the process of their complaints apart from the contact numbers of local administration officers, market committees and Qeemat App.

Gulzar directed the price control magistrates to visit markets regularly and imposed a fine on those violating the official rates.

RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar, CPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younis, Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, officials of the food department and other concerned were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Rawalpindi Price Muhammad Ali Market From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Central Operations Room ..

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Central Operations Room of Dubai&#039;s Transport Sec ..

45 minutes ago
 SU Vice Chancellor launch book on Sachal Sarmast p ..

SU Vice Chancellor launch book on Sachal Sarmast philosophy

8 minutes ago
 PTI govt focuses only on real, sustainable develop ..

PTI govt focuses only on real, sustainable development: Raja Basharat

14 minutes ago
 German President Says Reports About Possible Retur ..

German President Says Reports About Possible Return of Visas With Moldova Fake

14 minutes ago
 German Consul Travels to Luhansk Border Crossing i ..

German Consul Travels to Luhansk Border Crossing in Eastern Ukraine - Kiev

14 minutes ago
 Over 2.63 mln receives COVID-19 vaccines,39 new in ..

Over 2.63 mln receives COVID-19 vaccines,39 new infections in 24 hours

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.