Commissioner directs to ensure quality in development schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday directs district administrations to take stern action against consultants and officers responsible that ignored their responsibility to ensure quality in ongoing development schemes.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress of ongoing development schemes in Malakand Division. The meeting was attended by the administrative officers of districts situated in Malakand Division.

Deputy Director Monitoring, Evaluation Planning and Development Department Ashfaq Khan briefed the meeting about the progress and quality of the ongoing development schemes in the division.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner directed Additional Deputy Commissioners and Engineers of C&W to inspect all ongoing development schemes. He also directed relevant district administration to take strict action against the consultants for low quality work.

He stressed to implement projects according to PC-1 and said that the quality of work should be ensued and projects must be completed in stipulated time.