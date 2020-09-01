UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs To Ensure Quality Of Work, Accurate Utilization Of Funds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:19 PM

Commissioner directs to ensure quality of work, accurate utilization of funds

Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday directed ensuring quality of work and accurate utilization of funds in implementation of development schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday directed ensuring quality of work and accurate utilization of funds in implementation of development schemes.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting on ongoing development schemes in all districts of Hazara division, said a news release.

Beside, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts of the region, the officials of Communication & Works (C&W), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Irrigation, Local Governments, Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, Monitoring and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The divisional commissioner warned that no corrupt person will be tolerated in any construction work and besides stern action against them the matter will also be brought in the notice of Chief Secretary and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He further directed that the public money approved for progress and development should be considered as a sacred trust and spent on public welfare and provision of facilities to people with honesty.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Progress Money All

Recent Stories

ERC to cover accommodation costs of residents of b ..

6 minutes ago

Bangash to listen public grievances at CM's Compli ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsaas Registration Desks restored in 15 districts ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Minister for Excise called on Punjab Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Council for Traditional Sports & Games esta ..

2 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Cambodia in fight against ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.