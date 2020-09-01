Commissioner directs to ensure quality of work, accurate utilization of funds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday directed ensuring quality of work and accurate utilization of funds in implementation of development schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday directed ensuring quality of work and accurate utilization of funds in implementation of development schemes.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting on ongoing development schemes in all districts of Hazara division, said a news release.

Beside, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts of the region, the officials of Communication & Works (C&W), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Irrigation, Local Governments, Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, Monitoring and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The divisional commissioner warned that no corrupt person will be tolerated in any construction work and besides stern action against them the matter will also be brought in the notice of Chief Secretary and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He further directed that the public money approved for progress and development should be considered as a sacred trust and spent on public welfare and provision of facilities to people with honesty.