(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Local Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered to ensure a smooth supply of fertilizers to cope with its increasing demand among farmers.

Chairing a meeting here Wednesday, he maintained not exceeding urea's prices beyond the purchasing limit of farmers.

Regarding the preparation for the upcoming general election, Amir Khatak directed to requisite authority to complete all-out arrangements to carry out the needful.

Extending 'full cooperation' to the EC body, he asked to expedite measures for marking places of polling stations by choosing the dedicated staff to conduct the poll smoothly.

He ruled out compromising on the code of conduct of the Election Commission to hold free and fair elections in the divisions across the country.

The Commissioner was given briefing by the local authority over urea stock, its transportation, checking of local vehicles to curtail smog and pollution as well a cleanliness drive launched in full swing at the village level on the direction of the Punjab government.

As per detail, it was informed in the meeting that stock of about 133509 bags of urea was available here. Among the available stuff, about 53968 bags were sold out recently, it was said.

An official from the Environment Department said about 127 vehicles were checked yesterday out of which 19 were challenged and 38 were fined for causing air pollution.