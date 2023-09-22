Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Ensure Teachers Attendance In Schools

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Sheikh has directed the officers of Education Department to ensure the attendance of teachers in the schools of the district, and action should be taken against ghost teachers

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Sheikh has directed the officers of Education Department to ensure the attendance of teachers in the schools of the district, and action should be taken against ghost teachers.


He expressed these views with District Education Officer Primary Larkana and other officials of the Education Department who met him in his office on Friday.
DEO Primary gave a briefing to the Commissioner about the affairs of the Department, on which he said that the education of children is the first priority of the Sindh government, especially primary education is being given special attention.


He said that the enrollment of students should be increased in the schools. The distribution of free books to students and distribution of furniture should be made transparent, he added.

