Commissioner directs to ensure timely provision of municipal services

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday directed local government officials to ensure the issuance of birth and death certificates timely.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of local government and community development here at his office, he directed the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to clean the three or four main nullahs of district Murree and the garbage stuck above the land sliding areas, especially the empty shoppers.

The Commissioner directed the official concerned to remove all encroachments on state land and demolish all illegal construction built without map approval.

Liaqat Ali Chatha further said that in the light of the instructions of the provincial Minister of local government, a month-long cleanliness campaign would be launched across the city, and directed the officials to include people from all walks of life in the campaign.

On the occasion, the Municipal Corporation officials briefed the meeting that an anti-encroachment operation was in full swing across the city while around 50 per cent area had been cleared from four major city roads, including Liaqat Road, Iqbal Road, Murree Road and Raja Bazar from the encroachers.

Similarly, the official said that the work on converting sodium lights to LED was also being carried out, adding as many as 31,808 LEDs of 60-120 watts had been installed in the city.

Regarding the cleaning of graveyards, it was informed that 209 graveyards comprising 6,365 kanals in Rawalpindi had been cleaned from March to November last year and will be done this year in the same manner.

Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Xen Local Government Taha Khan and other concerned officers attended the meeting.