Commissioner Directs To Ensure Uninterrupted Electricity, Security For General Elections
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Commissioner, Syed Khalid Hyder Shah Friday directed to ensure electricity at the polling stations without interruption during the election day and arrange solar systems, batteries and generators for the polling stations which did not have HESCO infrastructure.
He said this while presiding over the meeting in his office regarding the reparations for the election to be held on February 8.
Talking to the Divisional Officers, the commissioner said that before the polling, the responsibility of guarding the CCTV and furniture was of the watchman and headmaster of the concerned polling station and after the election, adding the presiding officer would remove the sensitive content of the CCTV DVR, etc and submit it to the DRO along with the other sensitive polling materials.
Khalid Hyder Shah said that in view of the security situation in the country, health emergency had been declared in the division, for this, the health staff should remain alert.
He directed the heads of related institutions to make arrangements for cleanliness and drinking water at the polling stations.
Speaking in the meeting, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharejo said that the plan for the deployment of security officials at the most sensitive and sensitive polling stations had been finalized.
He gave instructions to all SSPs to strengthen the security arrangements during polling day and after the polls police should remain alert till all the election material was delivered safely.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioners /DROs of Dadu, Sajawal, Jamshoro, Thatto, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Matari and Hyderabad informed that some of the polling stations in their districts did not have the infrastructure of HESCO and they had made alternative arrangements for electricity and election staff had been deputed.
Speaking in the meeting, NRDC chief Colonel Abid said that CCTV cameras had been installed at 90 percent polling stations of the division and all the CCTV cameras would be installed at all the polling stations by February 5.
DG Health and 1122 in-charge said that they have built a control room and the ambulance vehicles of public and private institutions would be available in all the districts at all the times during the election.
The meeting was attended by HESCO Chief, Officials of education, HDA, WASA, Local Government, Pak Army, Police, Health and other departments. Deputy Commissioners/DROs and SSPs of few districts participated in the meeting through video link.
