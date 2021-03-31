UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs To Ensure Wearing Of Masks

Commissioner directs to ensure wearing of masks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Wednesday directed the deputy commissioners of all districts of the division to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding Anti-COVID-19 according to guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

Presiding over a meeting held to review prevailing COVID-19 situation and measures taken for eradication of this menace, he directed that wearing of masks must be ensured at all government and private places as prevailing wave of this deadly virus was more dangerous as compared to the previous.

Mehmood said that anti-corona regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

More Stories From Pakistan

