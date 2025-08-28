Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Expedite Anti-encroachment Drive In City

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday directed all Deputy Commissioners to expedite anti encroachment drive across the city.

According to reports submitted by deputy commissioners, soft encroachments were removed from various areas of Korangi, Central, Keamari, and West districts.

Commissioner Naqvi instructed all deputy commissioners to continue the campaign and ensure that removed encroachments are not re-established. He emphasized the need for effective measures to prevent encroachments, stating that illegal occupations on busy roads and footpaths cause severe disruption to traffic flow, which requires sustained and decisive action.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioners presented reports to the commissioner along with photos and videos of the operations.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi, Masood Bhutto reported that soft encroachments were cleared from Korangi No.

2½, Shah Faisal No. 1, and Bagh Korangi areas by assistant commissioners.

Deputy Commissioner Central, Taha Saleem stated that operations were conducted in Gol Market Nazimabad and UC Hyderi, where encroachments had been creating difficulties for citizens and traffic.

Deputy Commissioner Keamari, Raja Tariq Chandio informed that encroachments were removed from SITE Sub-Division and Shershah areas.

Deputy Commissioner West, Zulfiqar Memon said that encroachments in Yousuf Memon Goth were also cleared.

Commissioner reiterated his directive to all deputy commissioners to continue strict action against encroachments across the city, particularly on roads and public spaces, ensuring that once removed, they are not allowed to return.

