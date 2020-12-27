UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs To Expedite Process Of VIPs Recruitment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner directs to expedite process of VIPs recruitment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has directed all the Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi Division to expedite the process of recruitment of visually impaired persons (VIPs) on daily wage basis.

In an official letter, he directed the Deputy Commissioners of Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock and Rawalpindi to provide daily wage jobs to the visually impaired persons, VIPs, according to the list provided by the Cabinet Standing Committee. Employment should be provided on daily wage basis and the Secretary Social Welfare and Treasury should be informed in this regard.

