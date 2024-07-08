Commissioner directs to expedite recovery targets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Maryam Khan directed to expedite recovery targets during review meeting arranged for achieving of the maximum revenue targets here on Monday.

Speaking to official staff, she emphasized on taking exclusive steps for transfer of ownership, collection of stamp duty and related official recovery on priority basis.

She stressed the Municipal Corporation to increase retrieving of official land from encroachment mafia.

Revenue officers must online mozaz at official website of Land Record Centre, she maintained.

She asked to follow cases of overseas Pakistanis particularly among other judicial cases within stipulated time frame.

She asked DCs and ACS to hold open courts on regular basis to resolve long-held pending cases.

Officers of the concerned matters are liable to run affairs of revenue effectively.

Maryam Khan informed that board of Revenue constituted a special monitoring system for recovery of the pending dues.

She ordered to block properties of defaulters of agriculture income tax.

Following this, notices must be served in the name of property defaulters before taking action, it was said.