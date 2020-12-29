Commissioner directs to expedite work on Dadhocha Dam

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday said that work on Dadhocha Dam should be expedited, implementation of mobilization plan should be continued, further progress should be made on it and the administration should provide full cooperation on this project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday said that work on Dadhocha Dam should be expedited, implementation of mobilization plan should be continued, further progress should be made on it and the administration should provide full cooperation on this project.

He said that in view of the deteriorating situation of under water, the Dadhocha Dam is indispensable for Rawalpindi and there is a clear court directive to work on it. Therefore, work on the dam should not be stopped under any circumstances.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on Small Dams at the Commissioner's Office. Chief Engineer Small Dams, Exen Small Dams Ghulam Rasool, Director Development and Planning Nazia Parveen Sundhan and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that a regular cash management plan of Dadhocha Dam should be prepared so that work on it could continue uninterrupted and no hindrance should come.

He said that survey of spillway of the dam was underway which would be completed in two weeks.

He said that work on Dadhocha Dam should be expedited under a clear strategy and all concerned departments should proceed with the work in full consultation. He said that work on Dadhocha Dam has already been delayed and this indispensable project of public interest has been delayed for eight years. He said the local political leadership was also keen to work expeditiously on the project.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that an environmental analysis of the dumping site near Chahan Dam should be carried out and the risk of water pollution in its catchment area should be assessed. He said that flood risk survey in Chahan Dam should be completed as soon as possible.

He directed all the districts of Rawalpindi division to expedite the process of acquisition of lands for small dams so that the shortage of dams in Pothohar region could be completed as soon as possible.