Commissioner directs to facilitate tourists during Eid vacations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Division Monday jointly chaired a meeting to discuss the security arrangements for tourists during Eid-ul-Azha and other important measures.

Commissioner Aamir Sultan Tarin issued directives stating that all possible facilities should be provided to the tourists visiting the region during Eid, traffic flow should also be improved and appropriate arrangements should be made with the best practices.

He asked to opt for a comprehensive strategy to enhance peace, and security by working together with all departments including the Galyat Development Authority (GDA), Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and National Highways Authority (NHA) Rescue 1122 and other agencies Tourists should be provided with all possible facilities.

The meeting was attended by DIG Hazara Division, Tahir Ayub Khan, DPOs and DCs of Abbottabad and Mansehra, General Manager NHA Hazara region, DG GDA and DG KDA, SSP Traffic Warden Abbottabad, AC Abbottabad, AC Balakot and SDPOs of Galyat and Balakot.

The DPOs provided a detailed briefing to the DIG and Commissioner Hazara regarding the Eid security and traffic plan.

Commissioner Hazara further said that the administrative authorities and the police should consider it an important event because a large number of tourists are expected to arrive in the region during the Eid days.

He said that providing all possible facilities to tourists and ensuring their safety is our top priority, therefore, all officers should utilize all resources to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the area and promote tourism.

Amir Sultan Tarin said Rescue 1122 will also be operational during the Eid vacations to respond promptly to any untoward incident or accident and provide timely assistance to the affected people.

Commissioner Hazara instructed the officers of GDA, KDA and NHA that all departments are prepared to provide services, and while working together, they should serve tourists and provide facilities to the public during Eid.

He also gave instructions to the health department officials and WSSCA to fulfil their duties with dedication in terms of cleanliness and medical facilities.