Commissioner Directs To Formulate Inclusive Policy For Improving Water Level In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar on Thursday directed to formulate a comprehensive policy regarding water so that public be assured of clean drinking water and its unnecessary use could be prevented.
He said this while chairing an important meeting regarding water shortage and its remediation in Quetta.
The meeting reviewed the water situation in the city, public problems and long-term measures to solve them. It was attended by Chief Engineer WASA, representatives of Irrigation and PRC.
The meeting was informed that the groundwater level in Quetta has dropped to a dangerous level, while the problems are becoming serious due to unnecessary use of water.
The meeting decided that illegal and multiple water connections should be disconnected immediately, car washing centers, livestock farms, leather and marble factories should be made mandatory to use treated water, and private water supply businesses should also be brought under the purview of the law and fully monitored.
An integrated system regarding water supply, in which water metering should be implemented for restoring water, and emphasis was also placed on installing a "rooftop harvesting system" on government buildings to conserve rainwater, sealing illegal tube wells, and establishing recharge points to raise the groundwater level.
Commissioner Kakar said that awareness should be created among the citizens so that they value water and use it responsibly instead of wasting it.
He further said that strict action would be taken against those who doing illegal boring in the city and directed WASA that if water pipelines are damaged in any area, their repair should be ensured immediately and action would be taken against those who waste water according to the law.
He said that we all have to play our role together for the survival of water.
