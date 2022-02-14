Commissioner directs to hoist national flag on official buildings

UrduPoint.com

February 14, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal Monday directed the government officials of the Rawalpindi division to hoist the national flag on all government offices and buildings with complete respect and reverence and remove the wall chalking, posters and stickers.

According to a handout issued here, in a letter to all government departments, the Commissioner directed to hoist a high-quality national flag with national dignity at all government premises within ten days.

Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal further directed to remove wall chalking, posters and stickers from all government buildings and offices within two weeks.

The Commissioner said he would review the implementation of these measures during his visit to all districts in the division.

