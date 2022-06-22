Commissioner directs to implement business closure orders

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal had formed special teams to implement the orders of the Punjab government regarding the closure of markets and business centres at 09:00 pm

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal had formed special teams to implement the orders of the Punjab government regarding the closure of markets and business centres at 09:00 pm.

According to Commissioner's office spokesman, the district government has started executing provincial government orders to close bazaars and markets by 9 pm to meet the issue of energy crises.

He said that Deputy Commissioners of all the division districts and respective area Assistant Commissioners(ACs) have started visiting the business areas to close shops, bazaars, markets and shopping centres by 9 pm.

He said that all the ACs would visit business areas daily, and the instructions for closure of businesses by 9 pm, marriage halls at 10 pm and restaurants by 11;30 pm would be strictly implemented.

The Commissioner urged the business community to cooperate with the district administrations in enacting the order by the Punjab government.

Furthermore, District Health Authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that the provincial government had not restricted the health facility's closure.

He said hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories and medical stores were allowed to work round the clock seven days a week.

Meanwhile, General Secretary Traders Welfare Association, Rawalpindi Cantt Zafar Qadri, said that the business community backed the government's efforts to overcome the prevailing energy crises in the country; however, he urged the government to devise a uniform policy across the board.

He added that the business community always cooperated with the administration whether the Corona epidemic or any other emergency-like situation in the country./395

More Stories From Pakistan

