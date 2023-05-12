UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Implement Micro-plan For Total Success Of Polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Commissioner directs to implement micro-plan for total success of polio drive

Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the health department and other quarters concerned to ensure strict implementation on micro-plan during anti polio drive for its total succes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the health department and other quarters concerned to ensure strict implementation on micro-plan during anti polio drive for its total success.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, she said that anti polio drive would commence in Faisalabad from May 15 for which all necessary arrangements should be completed. � She assigned tasks to district health authority and said that their teams should remain active in the field during week long campaign so that 100 percent targets of the drive could be achieved.

She also directed the officers of district and divisional administration to remain in the field to monitor performance of polio teams. �The commissioner said that all modes of communication and advertisements should also be used for sensitizing the parents so that they could extend their cooperation for dispensation of polio vaccine to their children up the age of five years.�Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Ali Anan Qamar and others were also present in the meeting.

