Commissioner Directs To Implement SOPs On Jumatul Wida, Eid Congressions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Commissioner directs to implement SOPs on Jumatul Wida, Eid congressions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts of the division to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding Anti-COVID-19 on the occasion of Juma tul Wida and Eid Ul Fitr congressions.

According to handout issued here, the commissioner asked the DCs to ensure security and other arrangements on the occasion of Jumatul Wida and Eid prayer.

"The prayers were asked to maintain social distancing including stay at least six feet from other people,wear face masks, do not gather in groups and avoid mass gatherings during Juma tul Wida and Eid ul Fitr congressions," the handout said.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting to review anti-C arrangements,the Commissioner said 2303 COVID-19 positive cases were admitted in the division out of which 1997 belonged to Rawalpindi district, 97 Attock, 39 Chakwal and 170 from Jehlum district.

"82 deaths were reported in the division including 75 from Rawalpindi, three Attock, three Jehlum and one from Chakwal district while 3614 were quarantined in various facilitation centers of the division," he added.

