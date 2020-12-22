UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs To Impose Fine On Shopkeepers Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday directed the officials to impose fine on commercial centers found involved in violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Chairing a meeting to review anti-corona arrangements here at his office, he directed the officials to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs at public places and sealed the shops and hotels if they failed to adopt SOPs.

Mehmood said the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic was more deadly as compared to the previous in Pakistan as the number of C patients were increasing rapidly in the district.

He said that district administration had imposed smart lockdown at 25 places which have been lifted from 4 places while the remaining areas would be cleared before December 25.

Mehmood directed the officials of health authority to devise a strategy to achieve the 100% target of anti-polio drive and administered the drops to children who were missed or their parents refused to vaccinate their children during the previous drive concluded on December 4.

