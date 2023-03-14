Commissioner directs to improve disaster-related service delivery system

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday directed to further improve and strengthen the disaster-related service delivery system to deal with any calamity.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said, "The organization is in its early stage of development in the city but soon it will be strengthened.

Sufficient funds are allocated for the purpose and more officers will be deployed for smooth working." He said, "Very limited funds are available in that regard, the issue shall be raised and addressed." Commissioner also directed the department concerned to be more active in their respective areas for providing efficient services to masses.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and all other relevant officers were present in the meeting.