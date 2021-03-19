Commissioner directs to improve law & order situation in Quetta

Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan on Friday chaired a level meeting on overall law, order and security situation in the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan on Friday chaired a level meeting on overall law, order and security situation in the city.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta, Deputy Commissioner, SSP Security and other concerned Officers were also present in the meeting.

Commissioner directed the concerned officials to monitor the security entrances and exits of Quetta city and would take action against miscreants and criminals for elimination of illegal activities from the area.

He said that all concerned officers should maintain law and order situation in the city, saying that occupation of official and private lands in the city would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He further stated in this regard, strict action would be taken against those land mafia involved in occupation of officials and private lands. There is a complete ban on all kinds of protests at Red Zone area, so the concerned agencies have the right to take legal action for violating the Red Zone, he said.

He directed the meeting regarding the overall security of Quetta city, law enforcement agencies would take possible measures to improve law and order situation in the city and could take action against criminals for interest of peace.