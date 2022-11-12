UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Improve MC Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz had directed the officers of Metropolitan Corporation to improve performance for provide uninterrupted municipal services to the general public.

In a meeting, he reviewed progress of the metropolitan corporation and directed to devise a comprehensive strategy for running affairs of the corporation in a better way.

He also directed MC officers to accelerate efforts for completing road construction projectswithin the stipulated period of time.

