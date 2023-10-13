Commissioner directs to initiate construction of Quetta Sports Complex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqat on Friday directed the official concerns to initiate the construction work of Quetta Sports Complex and remove all obstacles in the construction project as soon as possible

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqat on Friday directed the official concerns to initiate the construction work of Quetta Sports Complex and remove all obstacles in the construction project as soon as possible.

He said that football, cricket, tennis court, futsal and other sports fields will be constructed in the Quetta Sports Complex.

He said that the construction of a sports complex is necessary to attract the youth towards sports, so all the relevant institutions should remove the obstacles with mutual cooperation so that the construction of the sports complex can be started.

Under the direction of Commissioner Quetta Division, a meeting was conducted to discuss the challenges facing the development of the Quetta Sports Complex and Cricket Academy. The Quetta Sports Complex and Cricket Academy's construction status was discussed during the discussion.

On the occasion, it was decided that the Sports Department will send a summary to the Chief Secretary Balochistan for the acquisition of the land of Radio Pakistan, which will be sent to the Prime Minister office for approval.

Apart from that, the land acquisition for the construction of cricket academy should be done as soon as possible.

He said all possible steps should be taken to establish a 60-acre sports complex and a 12-acre cricket academy in Quetta.

In that regard, the reservations of all concerned institutions should be removed so that the work can be started as soon as possible.

Commissioner Quetta Division said that the sports complex is a very important project that can attract the youth toward sports activities. He said that the project of Quetta Sports Complex is among the priorities of the provincial government.

He said that sports play an important role in removing immorality in the society and providing a healthy environment to the youth, so we should pay special attention to promoting sports and improving the condition of the fields.